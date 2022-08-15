Cute cat hops onto the My Money Don't Jiggle Jiggle dance trend. Watch

Pet lovers and humans love to spend as much time as they can with their adorable furry companions. That is exactly what can be seen in a video shared by one Instagram user who posted a video of their cat dancing to the popular Instagram audio My Money Don't Jiggle Jiggle, which has been quite viral for a while. You'll definitely want to get up and dance along with the adorable cat because of its wonderful dance moves. This well-known TikTok song was inspired by a Louis Theroux interview that was posted to YouTube in early 2022. He is a journalist who is British-American who also works as a podcaster, presenter, documentary filmmaker, and writer. He demonstrated his talent by rapping during the interview.

A remix of the rap Theroux delivered during this interview is the song that many people, including famous people, are currently bopping their heads to. The video was published on Instagram on a page devoted to a cat, with a caption written in Japanese. This page goes by @ao.siberian_.

Watch the video right here:

Since being uploaded on Instagram 22 hours ago, the video has gotten more than 75,000 likes.

On Instagram, one person notes, "So cute." "What a precious little kitten," another user adds. A third response shares, "This cat understands the assignment!"

