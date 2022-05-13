Cute cat loves jumping over random things. Video is funny and cute

Cute cat videos have the power to uplift people’s mood almost immediately. If you are also looking for such a video, then here is a clip that will make you very happy. The video shows a cat jumping over random objects.

The video was originally posted on the Instagram page of the cat named Noodles. It, however, captured people’s attention after being posted on an Instagram page that often shares various videos of cats.

The video opens to show a text insert. “My cat Noodles hurdling over things when he plays.” it reads. The video then goes on to show the adorable cat doing just that. At first, the kitty is seen jumping over a toy chair after coming out from a room. He is then seen jumping over other things while playing by himself or with his cat siblings. At one point, the cat also ends up jumping over two other kitties. The video ends with the cat trying to jump while standing on a towel.

Take a look at the video:

The video has been shared about an hour ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated nearly 10,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“Noodle is 101% Adorable!!!” wrote an Instagram user. “The jump is spot on!” posted another. “Handsome Noodles,” expressed a third. “Sooo cuuute,” commented a fourth. “Omg that’s so cute,” shared a fifth. Many also showcased their reactions using heart emoticons.

What do you think of the video?

