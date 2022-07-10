Cute cat patiently waits at the door as pet mom comes home every night. Watch

Leaving your pets by themselves at home, unattended or not, cannot be an easy task, to say the least. All pet parents get worried and think about how their little fur babies will be without them and how much they will be missing them. Well, this particular woman in a video that has been shared on Instagram and has recently been going all kinds of viral was very right about how much her cat misses her. It has been shared on the Instagram page named Bloire and has over 9,000 followers on it. “A little reminder that cats love us very much and we need to treat them right,” reads its caption.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The text inserted in the video addresses the misconception that cats don't wait for their humans when they leave or come back and are unperturbed by their presence. The video proceeds to show the woman whose cat can be seen in the video and how the little creature waits for her every single night when she comes back home. There is a good chance that this cute cat video will leave you with a lingering smile.

Watch the video right here:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This adorable video was shared on Instagram on June 23 and has already received over 1.1 lakh likes on it as of now.

One comment on Instagram hilariously reads, "So true! I get an earful (of a very particular meow) anytime I'm gone longer than it takes to take the trash out." "Awwww reminds me of a cat I had in the past. Always at the door or window waiting on me and them big ole eyes," another user adds. A third reply relates, "My kitty is always in the window waiting for me before I even get out of the car."