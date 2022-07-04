Cute cat stands with arms in the air and meows, asking to be picked up. Watch

The bonds between pets and their parents are something that is inexplicable to anybody other than the two parties involved. Each set of pets and their parents have their own little quirks and ways in which they communicate with each other. This particular video that has been shared on Reddit shows one such bond between a pet cat and its human. There is a good chance that this video will not only leave you smiling from ear to ear but also make your day owing to its absolute cuteness and the bond that the pet cat and its parent share.

The feline can be seen in frame as the video begins. But it looks very resolute since it wants something pretty bad! This adorable fur baby wishes to be picked up by its parent as soon as possible and wants to waste no time. “Stella says PICK ME UPPPP!” reads the caption that this cat video was shared on Reddit with. It was shared on the subReddit r/aww.

Watch it below:

Shared around seven hours ago, this cat video now has over 10,000 upvotes.

“Don't hesitate to do that, c'mon pick her up!” reads a comment. “Omg her knees!” posted another. “She’s beautiful. And smart!” posted a third.