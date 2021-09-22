Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Cute dog has got ‘three looks’. Watch video to choose your favourite one

The video has prompted people to share sweet comments.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON SEP 22, 2021 05:47 PM IST
The image shows a dog named Boomer.(Instagram/@boomer_the_landcloud)

In today’s edition of videos that are super cute, here is a clip of a very adorable dog named Boomer. The video, shared on the pooch’s personal Instagram page, is spreading joy. There is a possibility that the cute clip will leave you smiling too.

The video shows the three different ‘looks’ of the very happy dog. The clip opens to showcase the dog standing near the beach. It then goes on to inform people about Boomer’s first look – it is of a ‘wet llama.”

“Which one is your favorite Boomsie look? Did we miss any?” reads the caption shared along with the video.

We won’t give away too much, so take a look at the clip:

The video has been shared about 17 hours ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated more than 12,000 likes and counting. It has also gathered tons of comments.

“Adorable. Being carried is my favorite,” wrote an Instagram user. “This is so true. Lol,” shared another. “The wet llama is my fav,” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

instagram
