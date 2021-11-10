Cute duck participates in the New York City Marathon. Watch viral video

Are you a fitness enthusiast, a runner perhaps? Well, this Instagram famous duck is no different. Wrinkle the duck is known to go on the most wonderful and amusing of adventures. It is yet again captured in this video that shows the bird taking part in the New York City Marathon. The video was shared on the Instagram page dedicated to Wrinkle.

“I ran the NY marathon! I’ll get even better next year! Thanks to all the humans that were cheering for me!” reads the caption shared along with a leg emoji.

From the video it is very evident that this adorable duck had the best time not just walking - but actually running during this marathon. She even wore some red running shoes to cover her feet as she waddled around and quacked happily. Many attendees at the event were seen taking her pictures and cheering loudly.

Check out the fun video right here:

So far, the video has garnered over 37,000 likes and 8.5 lakh views and reasonably so.

“Go Wrinkle Go!” cheered an Instagram user. “This is so adorable,'' commented another. “I need Wrinkle’s brand shoes,” said a third.

Another comment said, “We are so proud of you”. While yet another crowned Wrinkle as “The hero we have been waiting for”.

What do you feel about this go-getter of a duck?