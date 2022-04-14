Cute Golden Retriever doggo gets annoyed by brother, hides under blanket. Watch

If you are someone who has grown up with siblings around, you probably have a fair idea about how annoying they can get sometimes. And this dog, a cute Golden Retriever named Finn, is prone to very similar emotions when his brother named Murphy annoys him quite a bit. This video that has recently been shared on Instagram, shows how he decides to hide under a blanket to escape his brother.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The page that is dedicated to these two dogs is handled from Tampa, Florida in the United States of America. And they keep posting several such videos and photos of the two cute Golden Retriever dog brothers named Finn and Murphy. There is a good chance that this video will make you laugh out loud while also thinking about how much Murphy must have annoyed Finn for him to hide like that.

This adorable dog video has been shared on Instagram with a caption that reads, “Little brothers are so annoying.” It was accompanied with a face doing an eye roll emoji. The caption to this dog video on Instagram, continues to read, “Finn decided he had enough of Murphy and tried to hide under a blanket on the couch.” The video is complete with hilarious text inserts all through it.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Watch the video right here:

The video has been posted on Instagram on April 5 and since then, has garnered several comments from people who couldn't stop going ‘aww’ and laughing out loud at these fur babies’ antics. It has also received more than 65,500 views on it so far.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

An Instagram user asks, “What’s a pup to do for a minute alone?” “He wants to be with you always,” reads another comment. A third comment reads, “Oh little brothers. Gotta love ‘em.” A fourth comment reads, “Adorable chonky babies.”

What are your thoughts on this video? Would you hide from this cute doggo as well?