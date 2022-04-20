Cute Golden Retriever doggos meet human's baby girl for the first time. Watch

When humans welcome a baby to their house, it is often a matter of concern for them as to how their existing pets will warm up to their little baby. But in this video that has been recently shared on Instagram by the page named Dog, that worry seems to vanish into thin air because the two adorable Golden Retriever dogs of the household warm up immediately to their little baby sister.

The video opens to show a human holding a baby in their arms and going towards the place where a door separates the Golden Retrievers’ area from the rest of the house. The two furry pooches can be seen standing there with utmost love and affection in their eyes. The caption to this dog video describes, “The way Doug brought his toy.”

The text insert in this video helps people understand what exactly is going on throughout it. “Winston and Doug meeting their baby sister for the first time,” it reads. This makes it clear that the two adorable Golden Retriever dogs are named Winston and Doug. The second text inserted in this video reads, “Good bois make the best big brothers.”

Watch the dog video right here:

The video has been posted on Instagram around 15 hours ago and since then, has garnered several comments from people who couldn't stop going ‘aww’ at the sweet exchange and first meeting between these cuties. It has also received more than 4.8 lakh views on it so far.

An Instagram user wrote, “He brought her a toy.” “He brought his toy. My dog does this to my friend's baby all the time,” reads another comment. A third comment reads, “So sweet. They already love her so much.”

What are your thoughts on this video that involves Golden Retriever dogs and a cute baby?