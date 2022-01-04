Cute Husky doggo 'says' all dogs need toys as she donates some of her own. Watch

If you are familiar with Instagram and its dogs, then Maya the Husky will come as no new name to you. This adorable dog is known for how she ‘talks’ and makes her point every single time. In this video posted on Instagram, her human can be seen noticing how the pet dog started putting in some of her toys into a bag for a very noble cause.

“I caught my Husky packing her bag,'' reads the text insert at the beginning of this video which then goes on to show how the human asks her dog why she is doing so. The dog then ‘clarifies’ why she is doing it and ‘says’ that she is donating her old toys to dogs who are in need because every dog needs some cute toys to play with.

“This husky knows sharing is caring,” reads the caption that accompanies this adorable dog video, followed by a crying emoji. The dog was also seen to be quite proud and happy about what she had done.

Watch it here:

Since being posted on Instagram around four days ago, this heartwarming dog video has garnered more than one lakh likes and several comments from dog lovers on the app.

“Maya, you are the sweetest!” reads a comment from an individual. “Maya's voice just heals my pain,” confessed another. “Maya is always so cute, so kind and so dramatic,” posted another, followed by some laughing emojis. “Maya has a better heart than most humans. Cutest baby,” posted a fourth.

What are your thoughts on this video?