‘Cute in embarrassing way’: Woman’s post on mom calling her boss amuses people

If you’re in the mood for some chuckles, then this hilarious Twitter thread may be just what the doctor ordered. Chances are, you will find the thread to be absolutely relatable too.

The post was shared by a Twitter user named Aish. In her tweet she explained how her mom called up her boss to get a leave for her. “My mom just called my boss to get permission to take me out of work to go get vaccine. What is this woman! Yaaaaar, school thodi hai,” she tweeted.

Since being shared, her post has gathered more than 3,200 likes and tons of comments. While her post left some giggling, many shared similar situations they have faced. Just like this Twitter user who wrote, “Once my mom brought a glass of milk to my class because I didn't drink it as I was running late for school. It was so embarrassing. Moms will be moms,” they shared. To which, another user of the micro-blogging site replied, “That’s sweet" and got a reply too:

“My mom still wants to meet my internship boss, and I legit had to beg her to not show up at my office,” commented another.

Here’s how others reacted:

Did you ever face a similar situation?

