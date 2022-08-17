Cute Labrador dog is always where human is trying to eat. Watch funny video

Remember when Adele released the song Hello in the year 2015? It was all the rage but soon became a popular meme template for many social media users that made people laugh out loud and relate to it at the same time. This time, an adorable Labrador dog has hopped on to this particular trend and the result is even more hilarious than one could imagine. The video opens to show how this cute munchkin’s human is trying to eat on several instances. At one time he’s trying to eat a banana after having peeled it or in others, he is opening the refrigerator in order to get a snack.

But guess what is the common thread in all of these little snippets is? It is this adorable Labrador dog who can be seen patiently waiting right next to its human whenever he even attempts to eat anything. And of course, for most pet parents on the social media platform, this video has proved to be relatable, through and through entertainment. “I did not expect this?” reads the text insert that this dog video begins with. Though this particular video is a repost, it was originally shared on the page that is dedicated to the dog named Magnus the therapy dog.

Watch it here:

Posted on July 24, this dog video has received over 43,000 likes on it as of now.

“That’s a lab for you,” relates an Instagram user. “Mine is the same,” notes a second. “That look!” exclaims a third.