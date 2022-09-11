Cute little brother-sister duo’s video goes viral, Yashraj Mukhate reacts. Watch

The conversations between brothers and sisters are always quite hilarious to chance upon. Siblings will do right about anything to keep themselves entertained and in this time of smartphones and gadgets, it is quite easy for them to start recording themselves and their cute little antics throughout the day. In a video that has recently been going all kinds of viral on Instagram, one gets to see one such brother-sister duo who are simply too cute to handle. The adorable pair can be seen looking directly into the camera and introducing themselves, in the funniest way ever! The little girl starts speaking first and says that it is her brother who is seen in the frame along with her.

She then whispers to her brother to introduce her as his sister in this video. After doing this, the brother then reveals that they are having a competition to see who can eat more noodles. This adorable video has gone so viral that several celebrities have taken note of it. Most notably, Yashraj Mukhate has commented on the post as well. He wrote, “I’ve watched this so many times. Kitne cute dono.” [So cute, the two of you]

Watch the video here:

Shared on August 21, this video has received over 13.2 million views on it as of now.

“Awww kudos to you sweet kids,” reads a comment from an Instagram user. “You both are very cute,” posted another. Several others have commented with emojis and tagged their friends and loved ones to see this video as well.