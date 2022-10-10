Cute pug in a raincoat raises paw as it doesn't wish to poop in the rain. Watch

Pet parents who train their adorable little munchkins to do the cutest of tricks, often end up amusing not only themselves but also anybody who gets to behold the cuteness. This particular video that has been shared on Instagram and shows an adorable pug sitting in frame is definitely an addition to the list of videos that have very well-trained dogs doing some adorable tricks on command. There is a good chance that this dog video will make you want to keep watching it over and over again because of how entirely cute and funny it is at the same time. The video has been shared on the Instagram page that is dedicated to this pug named Kiwi Bug.

In the video, the pet mom of this dog sings an altered version of the nursery rhyme cum song If You're Happy and You Know It. But of course it becomes quite evident that the dog who can be seen wearing a raincoat simply does not wish to go out in the rain. Least of all, the doggo does not want to poop in the rain as is made quite clear in this video in a hilarious way.

Watch the video right here:

This video was posted on September 1and has already received over 4,700 likes.

"You stand your ground! No poops in the rains!" wrote a user on Instagram. "This is one of my favourite reels," said a second. "Gonna hold it until next summer," hilariously said a third. “This video is a work of art,” wrote a fourth.