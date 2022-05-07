Cute shelter dogs enjoy delicious treats. Wholesome video is a treat for people

Are you looking for a sweet animal video that can leave you happy and smiling? Then this video of a few shelter dogs receiving treats may do the trick. This delightful video is absolutely amazing to watch and may leave you grinning from ear to ear.

“Shelter dogs enjoying a nice frozen treat,” reads the caption of the video that was posted on Reddit. The video, set to a peppy background, shows an individual giving treats to different dogs in a shelter. What is absolutely heartwarming to watch is how gently and politely each of them receives their food. One of them even prompts a hilarious moment when they pause for a second to decide what they want more – the treat that the human is giving or the toy they’re holding in their mouth. Spoiler alert: They go for the treat.

Take a look at the video:

The post has been shared just 11 hours ago. Since being posted, the clip has already gathered more than 14,000 upvotes and the numbers are only increasing. The post has also prompted people to share various comments. There were also some who expressed how they wished they could adopt all the adorable doggos. Just like this Reddit user who shared, “They’re all so cute and well behaved!!! Wish I could adopt them all.”

“This melted my heart! I hope all those precious babies get wonderful homes,” shared another. “OMG that baby with her toy,” commented a third. “That was the easiest upvote in the world,” wrote a fourth.

The original poster also shared a comment detailing the names of the dogs showcased in the video. “The dogs: Brookie, Polly, Scooter, Woodrow, Malcolm, Betsy, Hershey, Cheevah, Apollo, Ledger, and Chewbacca. Just a few of our many awesome residents here at Michigan Animal Rescue League,” they added.

What are your thoughts on the video?