Cuteness overload: Video shows puppy playing with butterfly

While some couldn’t stop gushing at the adorable moment, others expressed the puppy’s probable thoughts in a hilarious manner.
By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 09:36 PM IST
The image shows the puppy playing with the butterfly.(Reddit/MadeMeSmile)

SriVideos featuring puppies are always a delight to watch since their antics are too adorable to handle. This video of a puppy playing with a butterfly proves the notion. Shared on the subreddit ‘MadeMeSmile’ the clip will easily make you say aww.

“This puppy playing with a butterfly is the purest thing I've ever seen in my life,” reads the caption shared alongside the clip. The video shows a tiny puppy happily rolling over and trying to catch a butterfly. The whole interaction is something you can’t afford to miss.

Take a look at the video:

Shared on March 18, the clip has garnered over 54,000 upvotes and several comments. People were delighted to see the playful puppy. While some couldn’t stop gushing at the adorable moment, others expressed the puppy’s probable thoughts in a hilarious manner.

“This is so good. Puppies are amazing and this one is exceptionally cute. Butterflies are magical and this one is exceptionally attractive,” wrote a Reddit user. “The Dog And The Butterfly, a 70's song by Heart,” suggested another.

“Hey you come back, I’m not done playing,” said a third trying to voice the puppy’s probable thoughts.

What are your thoughts on this cute clip?

