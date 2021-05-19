Cyclist taking selfie falls off bike, moment gets caught on live news broadcast

A journalist was speaking about Covid updates during a live news broadcast when the camera caught a biker’s unfortunate fall off their bike. The cyclist, it seems, was taking a selfie and lost control of the bike. However, she got right back and rode the bike away. A recording of the incident has since been shared on Twitter and has been collecting varied reactions.

“The unfortunate moment a bicycle rider fell on Live TV @MSNBC. Thankfully she was able to get up and ride away,” tweeted journalist Guad Venegas who was in front of the camera at the time.

The video, recorded in Santa Monica, California, shows the biker holding the handle bar of the cycle with one hand while the other was held high with a camera in it. Suddenly, the cyclist loses control and falls off the bike. However, moments later she can be seen getting up and picking up the cycle and then riding away on it.

Watch the video below:

The unfortunate moment a bicycle rider fell on Live TV @MSNBC Thankfully she was able to get up and ride away. pic.twitter.com/VvH7IpFo8l — Guad Venegas (@Guadvenegas) May 17, 2021





Since being posted on May 18, the video has collected several reactions. While some found the situation amusing, others pointed out how dangerous the results could have been.

Maybe she shouldn’t of been taking a selfie 🤳 while riding her bloody bike. pic.twitter.com/IgHy9bhXEX — x - Brad of Those Canadian Lads (@30somethingyeg) May 17, 2021

Aaahh yes the old bicycle fall whilst taking a selfie...a tale as old as time. Or in the past 10 yrs anyway.🤷‍♂️ — Jonny O (@Oterojon) May 18, 2021

She just got her 30 seconds of fame. You ought to locate her and ask her what the hell she was thinking. — Mark Kortvely (@MKortvely) May 18, 2021





