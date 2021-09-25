Dad and daughter engage in thought-provoking conversation in Surat Police’s PSA. Watch

The various traffic authorities, every now and then, take to different social media platforms to remind people about the various regulations one should follow while driving. In their recent post, Surat Police did the same but in the form of a PSA video. The thought-provoking video has now impressed netizens. There is a chance that it will have the same effect on you too.

“Avoid driving on the wrong side. Driving on the wrong side does not only put you in harm's way but also your fellow citizens. Only when we strictly observe traffic rules, then the younger generations will learn the importance of them and will be safe drivers in the future,” reads a part of the caption shared by the department along with the video. The video showcases a conversation between a kid and her father.

Take a look at the video:

The post was shared about 18 hours ago. Since being posted, the clip has gathered more than 4,800 views and counting. The share has also accumulated various comments.

“Very nice,” wrote an Instagram user. “Great,” posted another. Many also shared fire emoticons to express their reactions.

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON