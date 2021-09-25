Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Dad and daughter engage in thought-provoking conversation in Surat Police’s PSA. Watch
trending

Dad and daughter engage in thought-provoking conversation in Surat Police’s PSA. Watch

“Avoid driving on the wrong side," reads a part of the caption shared along with Surat Police's PSA on traffic rules.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON SEP 25, 2021 11:12 AM IST
The image is taken from Surat Police's traffic rules related PSA.(Instagram/@suratcitytrafficpolice)

The various traffic authorities, every now and then, take to different social media platforms to remind people about the various regulations one should follow while driving. In their recent post, Surat Police did the same but in the form of a PSA video. The thought-provoking video has now impressed netizens. There is a chance that it will have the same effect on you too.

“Avoid driving on the wrong side. Driving on the wrong side does not only put you in harm's way but also your fellow citizens. Only when we strictly observe traffic rules, then the younger generations will learn the importance of them and will be safe drivers in the future,” reads a part of the caption shared by the department along with the video. The video showcases a conversation between a kid and her father.

Take a look at the video:

RELATED STORIES

The post was shared about 18 hours ago. Since being posted, the clip has gathered more than 4,800 views and counting. The share has also accumulated various comments.

“Very nice,” wrote an Instagram user. “Great,” posted another. Many also shared fire emoticons to express their reactions.

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
surat instagram
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

ISS posts pictures taken from space of Earth’s horizon at night. Images go viral

What happens when a dog meets laser light. Watch hilarious video

Pet crow plays with human in snow. Watch sweet video

Raj, naam toh suna hi hoga?
TRENDING TOPICS
Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
PM Narendra Modi
GATE 2022 Registration
Foundation review
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP