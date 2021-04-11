Home / Trending / Dad and kid recite nursery rhyme in the cutest way possible. Watch viral clip
trending

Dad and kid recite nursery rhyme in the cutest way possible. Watch viral clip

The video opens to show the dad recording a few lines from the poem and soon the kid joins in.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON APR 11, 2021 08:27 AM IST
The image shows the dad singing to the baby.(Instagram/@sweetnloewy)

If you’re looking for a happy video to start your day, then this clip of a baby and a dad may just do the trick. It’s the adorableness of the clip that may leave you with a huge smile on your face. It shows the duo reciting the famous nursery rhyme Old MacDonald Had A Farm in the cutest way possible.

Originally shared on TikTok, and then by the little one’s mother on Instagram, the clip is now being re-posted by many.

The video opens to show the dad recording a few lines from the poem and soon the kid joins in. What has now left people saying “Aww” is the kid’s reaction while waiting for their turn to recite the rhyme.

Take a look:

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Police departments use Rahul Dravid’s viral ad clip to share advisory posts

Spend a minute to watch this panda cub in a tub. You won’t regret it

‘Indiranagar ki gundi hoon main’: Deepika Padukone posts cute childhood pic

Anand Mahindra shares animal video with an interesting caption. Seen it yet?

Since being posted, the video has gathered nearly 5,400 likes – and it’s only increasing. It has also accumulated several comments. Many couldn’t stop commenting on the cuteness of the clip.

“Omg! My heart!” wrote an Instagram user. “Adorable,” shared another. “Love this!” said a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
baby video
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid-19 cases in India
Covid vaccine
PM Modi
IPL 2021, MI vs RCB
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Janhvi Kapoor
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP