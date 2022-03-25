Dad dresses up as Luisa for daughter’s Encanto-themed birthday party

One doting dad is receiving tons of love on the Internet after a video showing him dressed up as a character from the film Encanto was posted online. This is a heartwarming story of how a father dressed up as Luisa for daughter’s birthday party. The post is so sweet that it will leave you grinning from ear to ear.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Instagram user Whitney Stilwell posted the video. “And Daddy of the Year Award goes to…,” reads the caption posted along with the video.

The clip opens to show the dad walking out of a room perfectly acing the look of Luisa from Encanto. Text inserts in the video also explain why he dressed up in the costume. “For her Encanto themed birthday party, the birthday girl assigned each family member a role from the movie. Roles were assigned based on who reminded her most of the characters. Of course there was No question what part her Daddy would play! And there is no way this guy would have done this for anyone else! Can we give it up for DADDY OF THE YEAR?!!”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

We won’t give away everything what the video shows, so take a look:

The clip, since being posted, has gathered tons of comments from people. “I am crying,” wrote an Instagram user. “Amazing,” posted another. “This is the best thing ever!!!!,” commented a third. “Love this! Good job dad!” expressed a fourth.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This is, however, not the only party related post that Stilwell shared. Take a look at these images that may leave you saying aww – and that too repeatedly.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

What are your thoughts on the video and the images?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON