Dad filming daughter’s stylish walk reacts as she trips, video sparks laughter

A video showcasing a dad’s reaction to his daughter tripping while he is filing her has turned into a source of laughter for many on Instagram. The funny yet sweet video will likely leave you laughing as well.

Content creator Shaguni Pawar posted the video on her personal Instagram profile. The clip opens to show her walking in a field in a stylish way. However, within moments, she trips. To this her dad is heard saying ‘oh ho’. It is the caption of the video that adds context to the scene showcased. “My dad shot this, I’m still shocked at how stable his hand was even when I fell down. Also the oh ho at the end!” she wrote.

Take a look at the clip:

The video was posted a few days ago. Since being shared it has gone crazy viral and accumulated more than 30 million views. The share has also prompted people to post various comments. Some said that the dad may have thought that the daughter fell on purpose as part of the video. Just like this individual who wrote, “He thought it’s part of the act. ” To this, the original creator reacted and wrote, “The dedication” along with a laughing out loud emoticon.

“Honest model/influencer we have ever seen!” posted another. “He must be following your instructions obediently,” commented a third. Many showcased their reactions through laughing emojis.

What are your thoughts on the video?

