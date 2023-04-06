Dad has the sweetest reaction to daughter buying him gift from her first salary. Watch

If you are a regular user of social media, you may have seen the videos that capture people giving different gifts to their parents from their first salary. This video shared on Instagram is an addition to that category. Posted by Insta user Insha Samina, the video shows her taking her dad to shop to buy him a gift. The image is taken from the video that shows a daughter buying a gift for her dad from her first salary.(Instagram/@sam.in.a.frame)

The video opens to show the daughter visiting a store with her dad. Initially, the dad keeps on refusing but she finally convinces her dad to get a soundbar. The video then captures the device being delivered to their house the next day and the dad’s reaction while opening the package. “Finally a gift to papa from my first salary, as you can see papa was delighted,” she also shared while posting the video.

Take a look at the video that may leave you with a smile:

The video was posted last year. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 1.4 million views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the share has received tons of likes and comments.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted:

“Me trying to stop the video to see the receipt. P.S: Your dad's smile,” posted an Instagram user. “So cute,” commented another. “Uncle ji rocks,” shared a third. “Awesome. He loved it,” wrote a fourth.