Dad joins daughter to beautifully sing Kishore Kumar and Lata Mangeshkar's song. Watch

The Internet is filled with videos that show people trying to recreate the magic of different old Hindi songs. One such video was recently posted on Instagram and it shows the performance of a father and daughter duo. The wonderful video captures them beautifully singing a song by Kishore Kumar and Lata Mangeshkar.

Musician Juhi singh posted the video that shows her singing with her dad. “Kal ki hassen mulakat ke liye hame pehle chahiye achi neend,” she gave a twist to a line of the song Kal Ki Haseen Mulaqat while sharing the caption. “Good night song from Dad and me,” she added.

The video shows them looking at the camera. The clip also captures them singing the song Kal Ki Haseen Mulaqat from the movie Charas. Written by Anand Bakshi, the song’s music was directed by Laxmikant Pyarelal. Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Mahmood, Aruna Irani, Amzad Khan essayed different characters in the film.

Take a look at the video that shows the performance of the father and daughter.

The video was posted about 22 hours ago. Since being shared, the video has accumulated more than 6,900 views and the numbers are only increasing. The clip has also prompted people to post various comments.

Check out how people reacted to the video:

“Beautiful,” wrote an Instagram user. “I am so amazed every time by how beautiful uncle's voice is,” posted another. “Very nice... Father and daughter duet,” shared a third. “So cute you guys are,” expressed a fourth. What are your thoughts on the video?