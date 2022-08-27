Dad plans trip to theme park with family, drives to Nasa instead. Here’s the sweet reason why

A story shared by a Twitter user about her dad surprising her mom in the sweetest way possible has won people over. Turns out, the man unexpectedly took his wife to Nasa to see a rocket launch after telling her that they are driving to a theme park. There is a chance that the sweet story will leave you happy.

“My mom always wanted to be an astronaut and one year my dad surprised us all with a trip to Disney World except once we got there, he drove us to NASA instead and he surprised my mom with front row seats to a rocket launch and lunch with a real astronaut and she BAWLED from joy,” she wrote. In the few following tweets she added more about her parents’ love story. “Okay here’s another disgustingly cute thing my parents did for 28 years. Our hometown has the @WAStateFair [Washington State Fair]and when my parents got married, they made it a tradition to crack open an oyster every year at the fair until they had enough to make a necklace,” she tweeted.

Take a look at the tweets:

In yet another tweet, she also shared a picture of her parents along with her mom’s reaction to this sweet story going viral. “I called my mom and told her this story was getting a lot of likes and she got so excited and wanted me to show y’all this picture they just got taken lol,” she shared.

The main tweet, since being shared, has gathered nearly 1.2 lakh likes and counting. The post has also prompted people to share various reactions. “I've been wanting to do the same thing for my space-fixated husband, for his 25th birthday! I need tips on how to arrange the lunch tho,” shared a Twitter user. “Okay but like…did you get to go to Disney, too?” asked another. And, the original poster replied, “Yes we did!” A third joked, “He put the bar way too high bruh.” Another wrote, “This is the most romantic thing I’ve ever read, oh my god.”

