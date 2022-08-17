Dad sees daughter in wedding gown for the first time, video captures his emotional reaction

A daughter’s wedding day is special for every father. There are also videos shared online that show how the dads often get emotional on seeing their kids in their wedding attire. Just like this clip which shows how a father reacted upon seeing his daughter in her wedding gown for the first time. There is a chance that the emotional video will make you say ‘who is cutting onions.’

An Instagram user who goes by vivid.michael posted the video that shows the sweet interaction between his father and sister. “First look for my dad,” he wrote while posting the video.

The wonderful clip opens to show the dad standing with his back towards a house. Soon a woman dressed in a wedding gown comes out of the place and stands behind the man. He then turns to look at his daughter and instantly gets emotional.

Take a look at the wholesome interaction:

Since being shared about two days ago, the video has accumulated more than 18,000 views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments. Many shared that the video left them emotional.

“I’m not crying, I’m not crying… it’s just raining on a hot summer day,” commented an Instagram user. “You have such an amazing family,” posted another. “You look so much like him- and it’s also plain to see you have sweet and loving natures in common too,” expressed a third. “This was so beautiful, thank you for sharing,” wrote a fourth.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON