Dad strikes up friendship with neighbour’s dog. Video is wholesome to watch

The video of the dog and the dad posted on Instagram will leave you with a huge smile.
The image, taken from the Instagram video, shows the man feeding his neighbour’s dog.(Screengrab)
Published on Mar 05, 2022 10:55 AM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

Are you in need for a little pick-me-up this morning? Then here is a video involving a sweet friendship between a dad and his neighbour’s dog that will uplift your mood almost instantly. This is a video that may also leave you grinning from ear to ear.

Originally posted on TikTok, the video won people’s hearts after being re-shared on an Instagram page. “You can tell they have a special bond,” they wrote while sharing the video. Text inserts in the video also explain that the man doesn’t have his own dog but that didn’t stop him from being friends with his neighbour’s German Shepard. The clip shows the man petting and feeding the dog. What is incredible to see is the love showcased in the beautiful video.

Take a look at the heartwarming clip:

The video has been posted about six hours ago. Since being shared, the video has gathered nearly 3,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments. They couldn’t stop talking about the beautiful relationship showcased in the video.

“That is the sweetest,” wrote an Instagram user. “Dad needs a dog ASAP!” shared another. “Love this… so glad he’s their neighbor,” posted a third. A few also showcased their reactions using heart emoticons.

What are your thoughts on the video?

