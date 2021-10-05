Dad strums guitar, sings a song for his baby. Watch heartwarming video

Videos of parents playing with their kids, showing them with affection are always interesting and heartwarming to watch. A recent inclusion to this list of feel-good videos is this clip of a father playing a beautiful song for his son on a guitar and singing along.

In the video, the baby can be seen lying quietly on the father's shoulders, listening to him singing. "Some wholesome content for your timeline. Daddy singing to Baby Evan. (Video: Travis Gibson Music / Tgibsonmusic)," reads the caption of the post that is shared along with multiple emoticons of musical notes, hearts and smilies.

Take a look at this beautiful video which might brin a smile to your face:

Since being shared, the post has been viewed by around over 11,000 netizens. It has also received a ton of appreciative comments.

"Aww! Just so precious! Cute baby," wrote an individual. "I haven't seen something this beautiful for a long time… thank you," remarked another. "Found tears watching this gorgeous dad and baby! So beautiful!" posted a third.

What do you think of this video?

