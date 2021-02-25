Home / Trending / Dad treats daughter with different dishes as she works from home. Watch
trending

Dad treats daughter with different dishes as she works from home. Watch

"Wow he's so great,” wrote a Twitter user while commenting on the video.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 08:36 AM IST
The image shows the dad bringing food to her daughter.(Twitter/@sarsouura_)

One doting dad is receiving tons of love on the Internet. It is because of a montage of clips showing the father treating his daughter, who is working from home, with different kinds of yummy dishes.

Shared on Twitter by the daughter herself, the video has now gone all kinds of viral. “Working from home with baba is a blessing,” she wrote while sharing the clip.

It shows how lovingly the dad presents the food dishes to his daughter every time.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Since being shared, the video has gathered more than 2.5 million views. People couldn’t stop commenting on the wonderful bond of love between the father and his daughter. Some jokingly asked if he would adopt them.

One person asked about a particular dish the dad served and also received a reply from the original poster:

“Can Baba adopt me?” wrote another along with this Despicable Me GIF:

Another individual expressed the same notion and tweeted, “Wow I need a baba in my life. Is he looking to adopt adult children?”

"Wow he's so great,” commented a Twitter user. “Watching people with parents who love them is just...so beautiful.” said another while sharing this image:

Here’s how some others reacted:

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
twitter video

Related Stories

trending

She came out to her dad, post on his reaction has sparked funnily cute thread

PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 08:47 AM IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP