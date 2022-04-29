Dad who didn’t want a cat says ‘love you’ to pet kitty few months later. Watch

Have you seen those videos that show how dads who were opposed to getting cats turn into their biggest fans? Those are the videos that are always super entertaining, and also heartwarming, to watch. This clip posted on Instagram is the same. It shows how a man went from not wanting a cat to saying ‘love you’ to a pet kitty. There is a chance that the video, besides making you smile, will also leave you saying aww too.

The video opens to show the dad strongly opposing the idea of adopting a cat and making it a member of their family. The clip then captures a scene few months later that shows the dad talking to the kitty in a very loving manner. At one point in the clip he even shares how much he loves the ball of fur.

Take a look at the wholesome video that you may be tempted to watch more than once:

The video has been posted two days ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated over 6.7 lakh likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“Dad and the pet they didn't want videos are always so wholesome,” shared an Instagram user. “Similar story of my dad and my cat,” posted another. “Same thing happened when I got dog and now my mom is super possessive for her,” expressed a third. “Awwww,” wrote a fourth.

What are your thoughts on the video?

