Dadi guards grandchild’s luggage at airport thinking someone will take it, her reason melts hearts

A grandmother’s sweet gesture at Lucknow airport has won hearts online. While waiting for her flight to Hyderabad, she sat beside her granddaughter’s luggage, seemingly worried that someone might take it. As she guarded the bag, she also chatted about aeroplanes, asking where they are parked and whether they get wet in the rain.

Dadi’s innocent airport moment goes viral. (Instagram/@dadikikahaniyann)

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The video was shared by Instagram user Diva Dadi. The caption reads, “Dadi’s little ways of caring for me will always melt my heart.” In the clip, the granddaughter and grandmother can be seen having a light-hearted conversation at the airport.

The conversation between the grandmother and her granddaughter begins with the granddaughter asking, “Idhar kyun aakar baith gayi aap?” The grandmother replies, “Flight dekhne ke liye.” When her granddaughter reminds her that she had just said she was scared, she quickly denies it, saying, “Nahi keh rahi. Jisko dekhte the, idhar baithi ki koi nahi hai, koi toh jaane-aane wala hai.” Her granddaughter then tells her, “Koi nahi le jaata Amma airport pe, haan,” to which she confidently responds, “Ab hum chalayenge.”

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The grandmother then admits that she was indeed scared and starts wondering where an aeroplane is parked. “Ye kahan khada rehta hai flight?” she asks. When her granddaughter tells her, “Parking mein,” she responds innocently, “Ye parking hota hai?” adding to the light-hearted exchange.

Noticing that it is raining, the grandmother then wonders whether the plane gets wet. Her granddaughter explains that it does not because it is parked under a covered area. This prompts the grandmother to compare the airport parking area with the tin shed at her company, recalling how it would remain covered when important guests, including former Prime Ministers Rajiv Gandhi and Indira Gandhi, visited.

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When the grandmother asks where the plane is, her granddaughter tells her, “Abhi nahi aaya. Udhar khada hai, udhar.” She responds excitedly, “Achha! Udhar se,” before adding, “Do ghante mein pahunch jayenge Hyderabad.”

Watch the full video below:

Dadi’s innocence wins hearts online

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One person shared a nostalgic memory, writing, “When I was a kid, I always dreamed of taking my Dadi on a flight. As I remember, she always used to praise the planes and always wonder about them. How innocent she was. OMG, I miss her so much. May God bless your Dadi with a long, long life.”

Another viewer said the grandmother’s expressions reminded them of their own Dadi. “Her expressions melted my heart and reminded me of my own Dadi. We are those lucky people who witnessed this pure innocence. God bless this cute soul,” they wrote.

“You are so blessed to have your Dadi beside you. More love for Dadi and you. Keep flying and enjoying this journey,” another person commented.

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“This is the sweetest video I’ve seen. God bless,” a viewer wrote.

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Another user praised the older generation, saying, “This generation with true innocence, simple hearts and purity in their thoughts.”

“So cute, Dadi. You are lucky to travel with her. She is learning and explaining too,” another person said.

“She reminds me of my Dadi. She is so innocent. I wish her a long and healthy life,” one more viewer wrote.