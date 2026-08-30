'Gurgaon gives you more than any city in India': Cars24 co-founder praises city's outdoor facilities, sparks debate

"If you love outdoors, Gurgaon gives you more than any city in India," he added, before highlighting the range of outdoor and sporting activities available in Gurgaon.

"Living in Gurgaon for last 11 years and I have made the same jokes everyone makes. The waterlogging, the November air, cyber hub traffic at 6 pm. This city gets enough bad light online I feel. Here is what almost nobody says about this city," Jangid wrote in the X post.

Taking to X, Jangid shared that he has been living in Gurgaon for the last 11 years. He acknowledged that the city is often mocked for its waterlogging , November air pollution and Cyber Hub traffic. However, he argued that its outdoor recreational facilities are often overlooked.

Cars24 co-founder Gajendra Jangid has triggered a debate online after praising Gurgaon , saying the city offers more outdoor and recreational options than any other city in India.

(Also Read: Man reveals how much it cost him to move from Gurgaon to Bengaluru: ‘Credit cards maxed out already’)

According to Jangid, the city's advantage was not necessarily one exceptional facility but the "density" of options, with most activities accessible within around a 30-minute drive and without requiring an exclusive club membership.

Jangid listed several activities, including horse riding lessons at Janak Equestrian in Sector 67, shooting lessons at Prime 10X in Sector 94, and the 400-metre synthetic athletics track at Tau Devi Lal Stadium in Sector 38.

Jangid also pointed to golf options, including 18-hole golf at Karma Lakelands, a driving range in Sector 59, and traditional climbing routes at Dhauj in the Aravallis. He noted that Dhauj has more than 270 traditional climbing routes and follows a no-bolt rule.

The Cars24 co-founder also highlighted the 392-acre Aravalli Biodiversity Park, describing it as a restored mining area with a 3.5-km jogging track and a wide variety of bird species. He also mentioned cricket and football grounds that can be booked for groups, karting facilities and a 4x4 track at Bandhwari.

"And this is besides all the usual sports swimming, badminton, tennis, table tennis, pickleball, padel which for most of us are within 10 minutes of home," he added.

"I don't believe any other cities offers so many outdoor options at such convenience," he concluded.

(Also Read: Bengaluru vs Gurgaon? Man who lived in both cities explains why the comparison is ‘completely pointless’)

Social media reactions The post prompted mixed reactions. While some agreed with Jangid's assessment, others questioned whether privately operated recreational facilities should be used to compare Gurgaon with other cities.

One user wrote, "Thats what I like about Gurugram. Everyone can become member of every club here. Gurugram is a paradise for upper middle class and relatively rich people. All sports facilities and showrooms nearby. Plus architecture is better in general. Compare expensive Pitam Pura or East Delhi with Gurugram homes and recreational areas. You will understand the difference. Delhi cannot match this. Delhi has iconic clubs but membership is in lakhs and they have 15-20 year waiting!"

"Absolutely. Add Hamoni Golf Course to it. Despite all its issues, outdoors activities in Gurgaon is great," commented another.

"So true! BTW, the water logging is as bad, sometimes worse in cities like Bangalore, Mumbai, etc. And when you look at the 30 minutes radius, Bangalore and Mumbai die!" wrote a third user.

However, one user wrote, "All these so called offerings are provided by private players and I don't see what's the comparison for? Public outcry is to provide basic infra for the general public. All these fancy amenities come at a price and are secondary for living."

"Hyderabad is much better when it comes to sports and fitness communities," commented another.

"In what bubble are you living? Roads are not worth taking, how will you reach these handful of places? There is no comprehensive metro coverage, liqour joints opening everywhere, highway turns that make no sense! Have you ever visited china let aloke the developed world!" wrote one user.