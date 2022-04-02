Dad’s reaction to daughter saying she loves him is wholesome to watch

Cue your awws because here is a video of an interaction between a dad and his daughter that may make you say that word more repeatedly. Shared on Instagram, it is a wholesome video that shows a dad’s reaction to his little one saying ‘I love you’ for the very first time. There is a chance that his reaction will not only warm your heart but may also make you chuckle a little.

The video was originally posted on the Instagram page called The Peetes back in February. It is a page that is filled with adventures of a couple and their very adorable daughter. The video, however, created a buzz after being recently re-posted by the Instagram page Good News Movement. “The dad’s reaction to hearing the words “I love you” from his daughter for the first time,” they wrote while sharing the video. The post is complete with a few emoticons, including one heart emoji.

The video opens to show the man sitting on a couch. Within moments, his daughter walks up to him and he says I love you to her. In return, the little one also utters the same words. We won’t give away everything, so take a look at the video to see how the man reacts.

The video has been posted about 15 hours ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 2.9 million views and the numbers are only increasing. The post has also prompted people to share various reactions.

“So sweet,” posted actor Viola Davis while reacting to the video. “Aww the best. He will never forget the moment,” expressed an Instagram user. “She just stole his whole heart,” wrote another. “The first time our daughter said “I love you”, my husband jumped up and kept yelling “She loves me! She loves me!” Never forget those incredible moments or how they felt,” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?