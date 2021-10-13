Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Dad's 'unusual' way of tying daughter's bun leaves people in splits. Watch
Dad’s ‘unusual’ way of tying daughter’s bun leaves people in splits. Watch

“I love this,” wrote an Instagram user while reacting to the video of the dad and daughter.
The image shows the dad and the daughter duo.(Instagram/@collins_grigsby)
Published on Oct 13, 2021 11:21 AM IST
By Trisha Sengupta

The videos showcasing the sweet bond that a father and a daughter share often leave people smiling. This video of a dad using an ‘unusual’ way to tie his daughter’s bun is one such video. Not just saying aww, but the clip may leave you chuckling too.

The video is shared on Instagram by Collins Grigsby. Originally posted on TikTok, he later shared the video on Instagram.

The sweet video opens to show the father and the daughter duo standing in front of what appears to be a sink. We won’t give away how he ties his daughter’s bun, so take a look at the video yourself:

The video, since being posted, has gathered nearly 3,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post love-filled comments.

“This cracked me up. That’s a new hair bun invention right there,” wrote an Instagram user. “I love this,” posted another. “Aww,” shared a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

instagram
