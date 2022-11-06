Daily soap’s bizarre 'plastic surgery on road' scene leaves people in splits. Watch

A scene from a daily soap is going viral online and leaving people in splits. The bizarre scene shows a woman performing ‘plastic surgery’ on another. What is so weird about that, you ask? The clip shows the woman doing so in the middle of a road and that too using a face mask. The video will leave you laughing out loud and may make you ask “What was that!?.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video is posted on Twitter with a caption that reads, “Plastic surgery on road.” The video opens to show a few people taking a woman out of an ambulance and placing her in the middle of the road. One of them brings a face mask and puts it on the other person’s face to make her look like someone else.

Take a look at the laughter-inducing video:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video was shared two days ago. Since being posted, it has gathered more than 9.7 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has accumulated close to 21,000 likes. The video has also prompted people to post various comments.

“Kyuun [Why],” asked a Twitter user. “Kyun?? mko kyu dikhaya [Why did you show it to me],” joined in another. “Accha hai ki mere ghar me tv nahi hai [Good thing that I don’t have a TV at home],” expressed a third. “Ye kya tha [What was that],” wrote a fourth.