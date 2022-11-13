'Daily walks, plenty of treats': Dog ‘shares’ mantra for long life on 23rd birthday. Watch viral video

Do you love watching dog videos? Then there is a chance that you regularly follow different Insta pages that share incredible videos of dogs. Just like the page We Rate Dogs that is filled with cute and interesting videos of the pooches. In their recent share, they posted a video of a dog named Buster celebrating his 23rd birthday. There is a chance that the video will leave you smiling.

The video was originally shared on Instagram by digital creator Joe Brown. However, it captured people’s attention after being re-shared by the page. “This is Buster. He just celebrated his 23rd birthday. His secret to a long life is daily walks, plenty of treats, and lots of love. 14/10,” they wrote while posting the video.

The video opens to show a man holding a special cake for Buster and bringing it to him. The clip also captures the pooch enjoying his treat.

Take a look at the video:

The video was shared some 14 hours ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated more than 9.8 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also received over 1.2 lakh likes. The video has prompted people to post various comments.

“I'm sorry but I have to disagree with the rating. Buster is a 23/10!,” shared an Instagram user. “Buster has gained much wisdom in his years,” expressed another. “Explain to me how a 23 years old good puppy is not a 15/10 AT LEAST. I demand a recount of the votes,” commented a third. “Lol no time for the song, gimme that cake,” wrote a fourth.