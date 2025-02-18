Dalmatian travels in Singapore Airlines business class: Dog sits quietly for 5.5 hours without using loo - viral video

A Dalmatian has become the Internet's darling after a video of the dog sitting quietly in Singapore Airlines' business class surfaced on social media. An Instagram post showed the Swiss Dalmatian named Spotty flying in style. Reportedly, the dog sat in her seat for the 5.5-hour flight from Singapore to Tokyo without taking a toilet break. A Swiss Dalmatian named Spotty was spotted travelling in Singapore Airlines business class. (Instagram/@spottytheswissdalmatian)

“Spotty flies to Japan,” reads the video's caption shared on Instagram. The video captures the dog right from the passenger lounge and then shows Spotty comfortably nestled in her business class seat. At one point, the very cute dog also looks at the camera, waggling her tail.

Take a look at the viral video:

The video amazed and surprised the social media users. While some were in awe of the well-behaved dog, others wondered why the Dalmatian was allowed to travel in a business class seat instead of being transported in cargo.

“How is it allowed in business class?”

“How did you get the Doggo on Singapore Airlines? Is allowed in Business class,” an Instagram user asked. To which, Spotty’s owner clarified, “Hello, Spotty is a registered service dog for those people who are asking. Singapore Airlines only allow fully vaccinated, government vet certified, registered service dogs in the cabin as far as I’m aware.”

A few asked more light-hearted questions, like this individual who posted, “What is he watching?” It turns out she was watching 101 Dalmatians. A third questioned, “Super cute. How does it work when they need to do their business? I’ve not travelled with a dog before. You’d tend to them last thing, of course, but then? Great if you could share your experience.” Another individual wrote, “I have watched this three times and love it so much!”

How did Spotty manage potty breaks?

While answering one question about this topic, the owner replied, “It was just 5.5 hours from Singapore to Tokyo on an 8am flight. No breakfast, no water until one hour before landing and she was perfectly fine, she’s very well trained and ate like normal as soon as we landed. Had some pee pads as backup just incase!”

What are your thoughts on this video?