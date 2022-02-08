Dancers do Allu Arjun's Srivalli hook step as they get food at a buffet. Watch

If you are familiar with trends, then you will know that the Srivalli hook step has taken social media by storm. Many people are seen dancing to this song that stars Allu Arjun and is featured in the movie Pushpa: The Rise. Recently, a toddler also took social media by storm as they pulled off this dance step. Now, it is the turn for some dancers.

This video that was shared on Instagram, shows how a few dancers are getting their food at a buffet. As is regular, they are supposed to be moving in a line, one after the other. But this is exactly when one of them gets the idea to move in accordance with the hook step that Allu Arjun does, in the song Srivalli.

The dancers named Zaid Darbar, Shaikh Razi and Noorin Sha, ace these steps perfectly. The trio can be seen thoroughly enjoying themselves throughout this video, as do their viewers. “Dinner with atrangz on this trend,” reads the caption to this dance video. It was complete with a laughing face emoji.

Watch it below:

This video was posted on Instagram on January 26. Since then, the video has gone viral and received more than 1.2 lakh likes. It has also received various comments from people who couldn't stop admiring this fun take on the Srivalli trend.

“Perfect trend video,” posted an Instagram user. Many took to the comments section to post laughing face emojis. “God this is damn funny,” commented another. “Kya baat!” posted a third. “Best version,” complimented a fourth.

What are your thoughts on this viral dance video?