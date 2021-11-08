Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Dancers recreate Hrithik Roshan and Kareena Kapoor’s ‘Bole Chudiyan’ from K3G

A TikTok video has gone viral, where some dancers attempted to reproduce the hit song ‘Bole Chudiyan’ from ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’ as Kareena Kapoor and Hrithik Roshan.
TikTok dancers recreate ‘Bole Chudiyan’ from K3G, as Hrithik Roshan and Kareena Kapoor. (twitter/@shivillex)
Published on Nov 08, 2021 04:40 PM IST
By Sohini Sengupta

A video of a group of TikTokers recently went viral, in which they attempted to reproduce a Bollywood song step-by-step without skipping so much as a single beat. They re-enacted steps from the hit song ‘Bole Chudiyan’. 

The iconic Bollywood number is from Karan Johar's ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’ with actors Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Hrithik Roshan and Kareena Kapoor as leads.

The video, originally posted on TikTok and later re-shared on Twitter, shows the dancers presenting an almost exact re-enactment of the dance number. The choreography and even the camera angles are just as is in the original video.

"TikTok, a gift that keeps on giving," reads the caption of the post. 

Watch the thoroughly entertaining video right here:

So far, the video on Twitter has already gathered more than 9 lakh views and over 30,000 likes. The numbers have only been shooting up since it was posted on November 5.

Many shared screen grabs from their favourite bits in the video.

Just like this one:

And this one:

“Tiktok were made for this kinda content, GOATed,” agreed another netizen.

Do you agree that this video was just way too perfect?

