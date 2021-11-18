Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Dancers recreate Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Chaiyya Chaiyya’ on top of parked vehicle

Watch a video by a group of friends dancing to ‘Chaiyya Chaiyya’ on top of a parked Recreational Vehicle (RV).
The group of friends who were seen dancing to ‘Chaiyya Chaiyya’ on top of a parked RV, (instagram/@jainil_dreamtodance)
Published on Nov 18, 2021 10:48 AM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

The song Chaiyya Chaiyya from the 1998 film Dil Se is one of the iconic musical tracks in Bollywood. The Internet is also filled with various videos of people showcasing amazing moves while dancing to the song. 

There is now a latest inclusion to that list. It is a video by a group of friends dancing on top of a parked Recreational Vehicle (RV). There is a chance that the video will make you go wow.

Jainil Mehta, who is a dancer by profession, shared the video on Instagram. He added that it is a throwback clip.

Take a look at the clip:

The video was shared a few days ago on November 8. Since being posted, the shared has gathered more than 37,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. It has also accumulated several comments from people. Many expressed their reactions with heart or fire emoticons.

“Amazing,” wrote an Instagram user. “Love it!! You guys made my day!” shared another. “Sizzling,” posted a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

