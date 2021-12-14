Dancers shake a leg to Bella Ciao from Money Heist, tune has a desi twist. Watch

The Internet is filled with videos that show people dancing to different renditions of Bella Ciao. Originally an Italian folk song, it became a worldwide sensation after being used in the Netflix series Money Heist. There is now a latest inclusion to the list of dance videos. It shows three dancers grooving to a version of the song that has a desi twist. Chances are the clip will want to shake your leg too.

Dancer Nicole Concessao posted the video on her Instagram page. “Got to love a good desi twist to the famous Bella Ciao. Enjoyed creating this hook step and now it’s your turn to recreate and share your reels!” she wrote.

The video opens to show three people wearing the iconic costume worn by the characters in most of the series. It is red jumpsuit with Salvador Dali mask. The clip then shows two of them going out of the frame and the third one showcasing cool dance moves.

Take a look at the video:

Since being posted a few days ago, the video has accumulated more than 1.2 lakh likes. The share has also accumulated tons of comments.

“O my gawd,” wrote an Instagram user along with a fire emoticon. “Woww what a power packed performance,” posted another. “Awesome,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?