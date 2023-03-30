Dancing green hues of the northern lights captured from ISS stun people. Watch

The beautiful natural phenomenon called the northern lights has mesmerised people since ages. Probably that is the reason, the videos or the images capturing the incredible green light always leave people amazed. Just like this video shared by Nasa that shows the green hues of the northern lights from the International Space Station (ISS).

The image, taken from the viral Instagram video, shows the green hues of the northern lights.(Instagram/@nasa)

Nasa started the caption with a line from the song Yellow by Coldplay. “Look how they shine for you,” they wrote. In the rest of the caption, the space agency explained more about what causes this beautiful natural phenomenon. “Auroras are natural light shows caused by magnetic storms triggered by the Sun’s activity like explosive flares and coronal mass ejections (ejected gas bubbles). Solar winds carry the energetically charged particles from these events to Earth’s atmosphere,” they added.

“When these particles seep through Earth's magnetosphere, a part of our atmosphere that protects us from solar and cosmic radiation, they cause substorms. These fast-moving substorm particles slam into our thin, high atmosphere, colliding with Earth's oxygen and nitrogen particles. As these air particles shed the energy they picked up from the collision, each atom starts to glow in a different colour—causing the brilliant ribbons of light which weave across Earth's northern or southern polar regions,” they further explained.

Take a look at the mesmerising video:

The post was shared about 18 hours ago. Since being shared, the video has gone viral. Till now, it has accumulated more than 9.8 million views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the share has collected several likes and comments.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted to the video:

“Earth is freaking cool man,” expressed an Instagram user. “Nasa always comes with great videos and unique content,” shared another. “Wooowww cool,” commented a third. “How I love the universe,” posted a fourth. “It’s just wow,” wrote a fifth. Many showed their reactions through heart emoticons.

