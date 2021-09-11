Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / ‘Dancing’ lemurs at England’s Chester Zoo amuse people, their pictures go viral
trending

‘Dancing’ lemurs at England’s Chester Zoo amuse people, their pictures go viral

“You NEED to see these ‘dancing lemurs!’” the zoo wrote while sharing the images.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON SEP 11, 2021 01:48 PM IST
The image shows a ‘dancing’ lemur.(Instagram/@chesterzoo)

Have you ever seen those images that showcase different antics of animals and they often leave you amazed and amused, all at the same time? These images capturing rare ‘dancing’ lemurs perfectly fit that category. Shared on Chester Zoo’s official Instagram page, a post about the creatures has now won people’s hearts.

“You NEED to see these ‘dancing lemurs!’” the zoo wrote while sharing the images. In the next few lines, they added more about the animals shown in the pictures. “Beatrice and Elliot are the ONLY Coquerel’s sifaka in the UK… and they’re incredibly charismatic! When on the ground, they move with their arms in the air while galloping sideways - rather like they’re performing an elegant dance! And when in the trees, these amazing acrobats can leap an impressive 30ft - quite a distance when you’re only 2ft tall!” they added.

The zoo also shared how the lemurs are losing their habitat. “Sadly, dramatic habitat loss in its native Madagascar means the species is critically endangered. That’s why we’re striving to establish a new safety-net population in Europe’s leading charity zoos to help prevent their extinction and preserve options for future conservation,” Chester Zoo explained.

RELATED STORIES

Take a look at the post of the ‘dancing’ lemurs:

The post, since being shared, has gathered more than 7,000 likes and counting. It has also accumulated different comments from netizens too.

“These pictures always look like captions should say “Caught me!” or “What?’,” joked an Instagram user. “Omg amazing pics. Got to see these the other week, so cool seeing them leap around their enclosure, adore them,” expressed another. “Amazing, beautiful animal!!” shared a third. A few also posted heart emoticons to express their reactions.

What are your thoughts on the post?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
instagram
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

British High Commissioner shares tweet about enjoying vada pav in Mumbai

Robert Irwin releases massive green sea turtle back into the wild. Watch

‘Enjoy life’s ups and downs’: Video of very cute goats goes viral

Girl’s reaction to her big brothers coming home from school is precious. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
Ganesh Chaturthi Wishes
World Suicide Prevention Day
India vs England
Ganesh Chaturthi 2021
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Ganesha Chaturthi
Afghanistan
Covid vaccine
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP