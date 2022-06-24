Daughter asks mom’s views on Gujarat woman’s sologamy. Watch how she reacts

Gujarat's Kshama Bindu recently made headlines after she married herself. The ceremony which is perhaps India's first sologamy or self-marriage created a lot of chatter online. People also took to social media to express their reactions to the news. Amid those, a reaction of a mom has captured people’s attention. The video showcasing her reaction has also gone viral.

Video creator Vaishnavi Srivastava posted the clip on her personal Instagram page. “Wait for mom’s reaction,” she wrote and shared the video.

The clip opens to show her asking her dad to share his reaction to the news of sologamy who says that he has nothing to say. The woman then asks her mom. To this, the mother instantly says “Sabse Jayda zindegi may khus rahegi [She will be the happiest].” Hearing this, the woman bursts out into laughter.

Take a look at the video:

The video has been posted a few days ago. Since being shared, the clip has gone viral and accumulated more than 8.2 million views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“Mummy OG,” wrote an Instagram user. “Omg ur mom is sooooo savage,” posted another. “Epic aunty ji,” expressed a third. “Mummy rocks,” commented a fourth.

What are your thoughts on the video?