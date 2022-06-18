Daughter jokingly asks dad why he isn’t staying at a pyramid in Egypt. His reply is hilarious

A text conversation between a dad and daughter has turned into a source of laughter for many. Shared on Twitter, an image shows what the dad replied when his daughter jokingly asked him why he is not staying in a pyramid while visiting Egypt. His reply will leave you chuckling.

Twitter user Michelle shared a screenshot of her text conversation. “My dad is funny is Egypt also,” she wrote while sharing the picture.

The text conversation starts with an image that the dad shared and wrote “This is from hotel”. To which, the daughter replied, “how come you are not living in the pyramids.” It is the dad’s reply to that question that has now sparked laughter.

Take a look at the tweet:

The post has been shared a day ago. Since being posted, the share has accumulated more than 47,000 likes and counting. The post has also prompted people to share various comments.

“What a guy,” wrote a Twitter user. "'This is from hotel' funny how this is exactly what my dad would say if he were in Egypt, after sending a photo which will be, indeed, 'from hotel',” shared third. “Ultra-legend uncle,” commented a third.

