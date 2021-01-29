Daughter meets mother after a year and a half. Watch emotional reunion

An emotional reunion video of a mother and a daughter is leaving people misty-eyed. The love and affection showcased in the clip may evoke the same feeling in you too.

Shared on Instagram by Tay Rae, the video shows the beauty of a mother-daughter relationship.

Rae also shared an explanatory caption along with the clip. She described how she had to stay away from her mother, who resides in Australia, due to various lockdowns and restrictions which were placed in the wake of the pandemic. She also wrote about how with the help of her stepdad she came up with a plan to visit her mother to surprise her.

“After a year and a half of not being able to see my beautiful mumma due to lockdowns and restrictions, yesterday I was finally able to hug her again. My original trip here was cancelled due to Brisbane being a red zone, but on Saturday my step dad called and said 'it’s gone to green, let’s re-organise the flights and surprise your mum for her birthday' - so surprise her, we did,” she wrote.

“All the emotions, and just so grateful to finally be able to squeeze each other again,” she added expressing her emotion in the concluding line of the post.

Take a look at the video and we must warn you to keep a box of tissues ready:

Since being shared, the video has gathered over nine thousand views. It has also collected tons of comments from people.

“Legit crying here! This is so beautiful!” wrote an Instagram user. “My heart is overjoyed for you!” shared another. “I am in tears, so happy for you to be reunited with your mummy,” said a third.

What do you think of the video?

