Daughter of infamous killer-cannibal says he tried to sell her soul to the devil

The daughter of Isakin Drabbad, Sweden’s most notorious killer and cannibal, has sought to distance herself from her father’s ‘darkness’. Jamie-Lee Arrow, 23, has grown up under the shadow of her father’s crimes - she was only 9 years old when Drabbad killed his girlfriend and ate parts of her body. Jamie-Lee Arrow, daughter of Skara Cannibal, says she has distanced herself from her father's darkness.(Instagram/@jamieleearrow)

Today, she sees a clear polarity between light and dark. She associates her father with the darkness and evil that she has tried to put behind. In many of her Instagram posts, Jamie-Lee has spoken about embracing love and light.

In one of her most recent posts, shared on the occasion of Mother’s Day, Jamie-Lee Arrow thanked her mother for helping her realise that she is not her father’s darkness.

Who is Isakin Drabbad, Sweden’s most notorious cannibal?

Isakin Drabbad, born Isakin Jonsson, is infamously known as the "Skara Cannibal." In November 2010, he committed one of Sweden's most shocking crimes by murdering his girlfriend, Helle Christensen, in Skara.

After slitting her throat, he decapitated her and consumed parts of her body, including cooking her flesh with salt and cannabis leaves. He later called the police to confess.

Drabbad was committed to a mental health institution. A recent episode of the docuseries Evil Lives Here focussed on the Skara Cannibal and his daughter.

“Tried to sell my soul”

When Drabbad committed his shocking crime, he had a nine-year-old daughter from a previous relationship. Jamie-Lee Arrow was close to Helle Christensen, looking upon her as a second mother.

However, Drabbad and Christensen fought constantly. In her diary, Christensen once wrote: “he talks about punishments, about all the evil.”

Evil is also what Jamie-Lee has grown up to associate with her father. In her Mother’s Day video, she said that her father tried to sell her soul to the devil as she thanked her mother for saving her.

“To me my mum means safety and love. I will never forget the night I came to my mum’s after my dad tried to sell my soul to the devil and I thought I was losing my mind.

“I thought I was going insane. And she said to me, ‘Jamie you can never be like him. Don’t you know that you are love and light.’

“And that’s when I opened my heart to her again. I felt safe for the first time in years. Thank you mum for reminding me that I’m love and light. I’m not my dad’s darkness," said Jamie-Lee.

Light vs darkness

The theme of light vs darkness crops up again and again on Jamie-Lee’s Instagram account, where she posts regularly about her life with her two children. In one video, for example, she shared photographs of her father and wrote: “He tried to keep me in his darkness, but I was always meant for the light.”

“I want people to understand the darkness I came from and that I actually managed to get myself out from under it. I still struggle with feeling like I am my own person and that my dad has got nothing to do with who I am,” she told People ahead of the release of Evil Lives Here.