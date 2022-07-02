Daughter records elderly dad combing her mom’s hair. Watch emotional video

The videos that capture moments of love and affection are always incredible to watch. Those are the videos that may often leave people emotional too. Just like this clip that shows an elderly man combing his wife’s hair. There is a chance that the video will leave you saying aww – that too repeatedly.

Sarah Kennedy Norquoy shared the video on Instagram. Her bio says she is an author and often shares “Funny, sensitive, totally random stories often about #dementia”.

“I caught this touching moment between my parents today. Stick a fork in me, I’m done,” she wrote and posted the video. She also shared several hashtags including #dementia and #alzheimers indicating the current health condition of her parents. The wonderful video opens to show the elderly couple in a room. The woman is seen sitting on a couch and the man is standing in front of her. Within moments, he gentle combs the woman’s hair. What is absolutely endearing is how the man plants a kiss on the woman's head at the end of the video.

Take a look at the video:

The video has been posted on June 17. The share has gathered more than 9.1 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. The post has also prompted people to come up with various replies.

“Most beautiful moment I have seen in a long while,” shared an Instagram user. “I’ve played it 6 times!” posted another. “This is sweetest,” commented a third. “My gosh this is precious,” wrote a fourth.

