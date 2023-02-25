Daughter surprises parents with life-size portrait. Watch how mom and dad react

A video of a daughter surprising her parents is winning hearts on Instagram. The wonderful video shows how she got a life-size portrait of her mom and dad without telling them. The video also captures the reactions of the parents.

Video creator Sreelakshmi posted the video on Instagram. “For me God only exists in the form of my parents. A million thanks to @papervapors who helped me with the vision I had of gifting my parents a life-like portrait. It is not anything like I expected, it is so much more,” she wrote as she posted the video.

The wonderful video shows her opening a package that she told her parents she got as a present. At one point, she even takes her dad’s help to continue opening the package. The video ends with her parents’ surprised reactions to seeing the portrait.

Take a look at the video:

The video was posted a few days ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated close to 2.8 million views and the numbers are quickly increasing. Additionally, the video has received tons of likes and comments.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted:

“Why did I have tears at the end,” expressed an Instagram user. “This is beautiful, but if I were to gift this to my parents they would have gone on and on about how I’m a spendthrift and need to save for rainy days,” shared another. “What a lovely daughter you are, your mother seems totally embarrassed and your father's heart is overflowing with pride for you,” commented a third. “That kiss is really precious, just keep it,” wrote a fourth.

