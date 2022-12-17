Daughter takes care of visually impaired parents while visiting eatery, viral video wins hearts

A heartening video showing a daughter taking care of her visually impaired parents has left people emotional. Shared on Instagram, the video may tug at your heartstrings too. The video shows how the girl helps her parents while visiting an eatery.

Instagram content creator Mith Indulkar posted the video. “I got so emotional when I saw them for the first time. Everyday I see them coming to this shop (Mauli Vade - Jhangid, Mira road) Parents are blind but they are watching the world through her daughter’s eyes. This small girl taught us so many things. ‘No one cares about you more than your parents, So care for them before they leave you.’ share with your friends & family And make this girl Viral!” they wrote while sharing the video.

The clip opens to show the three of them sitting on chairs in front of an eatery. As the video progresses, the kid is seen helping her parents.

Take a look at the video:

The video was shared six days ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated close to 6.9 million views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the video has prompted people to post various comments.

Here’s what people have to say about the video:

“They are my family. Thank you so much for sharing their bond. I'll surely share this reel with them. Gratitude,” posted an Instagram user. “She is from my school. Proud of her,” expressed another. “I'm gonna save this video and enjoy this video once in a while,” commented a third. “I'm not crying, you're crying,” wrote a fourth.