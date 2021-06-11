Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Daughter texts dad about her new job, his reply leaves people in splits

When this woman told her family about her new job, she got a hilarious reply from her father. The screenshot of his reply went viral on Twitter.
By Khyati Sanger
PUBLISHED ON JUN 11, 2021 03:20 PM IST
The viral screenshot of WhatsApp family group posted by the Twitter user(Twitter/@ughneha)

One of the best feelings in the world is share about your achievements with your family. Neha, a Twitter user who lives in Canada, did just that. Only her dad’s hilarious reply took over the occasion. Now, a post about the incident has gone all kinds of viral. Here is what happened.

“Told my dad I got a new job and this is his response?” she tweeted. She also shared a screenshot of the conversation she had with her dad on their family WhatsApp group. “Couldn’t have done it without you guys, love you,” reads the message she sent. The image also shows the reply she received from her dad and it has now left netizens in splits.

Take a look at his reply:

Since being shared on June 8, the tweet has garnered close to 500,000 likes and 32,000 retweets along with several comments. Some netizens laughed at the reply while others called it relatable.

“Are you telling me dads respond with stuff other than ‘ok’ ” one joked. “Dads are a funny breed,” another mentioned. “See he's lived long enough to know what happened to Icarus when he flew too close to the sun.” commented a fourth.

What are your thoughts on this tweet? Did you find it relatable?

