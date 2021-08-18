Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Daughter's post about dad quitting job to get doctorate wins hearts
trending

Daughter’s post about dad quitting job to get doctorate wins hearts

“Wow congratulations,” wrote a Twitter user while reacting to the video.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON AUG 18, 2021 04:20 PM IST
The image was shared by the daughter on Twitter.(Twitter/@lovedoveclarke)

A proud daughter’s post documenting how her dad left his job to get his doctorate is now receiving lots of love on Twitter. The post has now won people’s hearts, there is a chance that it will have the same effect on you too.

“My dad officially became a doctor today!!!” wrote a Twitter user named Dove. She also shared two images along with her tweet. While replying to her own post, she further added, “He quit his CEO position 3 years ago to get his doctorate and start his own company, the program lasted 3 years.” In another tweet, on the same thread, she also added that he received his doctorate in business administration.

Take a look at the posts:

The post, since being shared, gathered tons of comments from people. While some asked questions, others shared how much they love the share.

“Wow congratulations,” wrote a Twitter user. “Awwww!!!! Congratulations to your dad! Also he's very good-looking! Handsome man!” shared another. “Congrats! Wishing your dad the absolute best!” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the Twitter post?

Topics
twitter
